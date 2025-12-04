Radda pledges timely completion of N19b Daura Ring Road

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda, has assured residents of Daura emirate that his administration would ensure the timely completion of the dualisation of the N19.6 billion-worth Daura Ring Road.

Radda stated this on Thursday in Daura Local Government Area during his ongoing tour of the state’s 34 councils.

The road, which is a little over 14 kilometres, encircles Daura town and is aimed at expanding the ancient city, reducing traffic congestion, and boosting transportation network in the area.

Radda said the dualisation of the road, expected to be completed in 2026, would additionally open new economic corridors for residents and travellers alike.

He said the project is part of broader efforts to modernise infrastructure across the state and would greatly help increase traffic flow to Daura, especially as the town continues to grow as a commercial and administrative centre.

The governor said the dualisation would also improve safety, enhance connectivity, and support businesses that rely on smooth road networks for transportation of goods and services.

He said the road would also help provide a faster route for commuters to easily move in and out of the city, especially during festive seasons or other related occasions.

He assured residents of the city that more projects would be coming, especially following the recent signing into law of the state’s 2026 budget bill.

He described Daura as an important emirate recognised locally and internationally for its rich cultural history.

He said government would continue to give the city the attention it deserves so that it can help promote the culture and traditions of Daura and the state at large.

The governor, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to people-oriented development, said his statewide tour is meant to reconnect with citizens, understand their needs, and ensure that government projects align with community priorities.

Radda, who had earlier visited more than a dozen council areas, is scheduled to continue his tour into the weekend.

In other news, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has presented a proposed N861 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, describing it as a roadmap for transformation and a declaration that Zamfara State will rise stronger.

The budget proposal was submitted to the Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday in Gusau.

The 2026 proposal specifies a capital expenditure of N714 billion, constituting 83 per cent of the total budget.

The Guardian reports that the proposal includes a recurrent expenditure of N147,279,945,000.00, which makes up 17 per cent of the budget.

The budget proposal allocated N65 billion to education, N87 billion to health, N86 billion to agriculture, N45 billion to public order and safety, N22 billion to environmental protection, and N17 billion to social protection.

Governor Lawal reiterated that as a government elected on the promise of rescue, reform, and revival, his administration has worked tirelessly to restore trust in public institutions, rebuild critical sectors, and lay a strong foundation for sustainable progress.