RCCG founder’s lastborn, Ifeoluwa Akindayomi, dies at 62

Family, friends, others mourn

Pastor Ifeoluwa Akindayomi, the lastborn of the founder of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pa Josiah Akindayomi, has died.

He died on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the age of 62.

His death came about 45 years after that of his father and seven months after the transition of his elder brother, Pastor Kolade Akindayomi, who died on May 4 this year.

A close family friend of the late Ifeoluwa Akindayomi said that his death was shocking and too sudden

“Nobody would have thought he would die barely 24 hours after he was the chairman of a wedding ceremony.”

Until his death, Pastor Ifeoluwa Akindayomi served as Assistant Provincial Pastor of Ogun Province 5 in the RCCG.

He also owned a vibrant printing press.

His wife and children have since relocated abroad, according to the source, “Leaving only him in Nigeria.”

The family, according to the source, wanted him to come over and stay with them in Canada, where they reside, but he insisted on staying in Nigeria due to his business and ministry work.

He was said to have expressed a lot of worry that his family was not staying with him in Nigeria and had even tried to persuade his son to come back home so he could help manage the family business.

A friend of his and a Pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 76, Wale Adeduro, described the late Akindayomi’s death as “awfully wrong.”

However, friends and church members have continued to express shock over his passing, describing him as a humble man who shunned the spotlight despite being the last son of the RCCG founder.

One of his close friends and fellow pastor, Debo Akinyemi, described him as a quiet, gentle soul who lived a life of humility and service.