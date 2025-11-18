Reaktor tells Nigerian story in film ‘Push and Start’

The Nigerian woman story has been shown in Lagos, in a short film and documentary style, titled “Push & Start: The Real Hustle,”

The Nigerian woman story has been shown in Lagos, in a short film and documentary style, titled “Push & Start: The Real Hustle,”

The project was screened at the Ebony life gathering in and co produced by the Reaktor Energy drink. The short film spotlights the determination and ingenuity of everyday Nigerian woman.

The event, organised by Planet Bottling Company, offered journalists an early look at the brand’s latest effort to align its identity with the country’s culture of perseverance.

The screening featured two productions. The fictional short film, “Push & Start,” follows 25-year-old Folake, a tricycle driver who dreams of studying Mechanical Engineering abroad.

When a race competition emerges at her park, she sees an escape route from the limits of her daily routine.

Director Ashimedua Odiachi told the Guardian that the story was chosen to highlight young Nigerians who navigate demanding urban environments while pursuing opportunities.

She added that filming in public spaces presented challenges due to the unpredictable nature of Lagos traffic and crowds.

“Why not someone doing something in a space we’ve never seen before?”

The short film stars Ebunoluwa Oluwarinu as Folake, with supporting roles from Nonso Ekemezie, Oluwasijibomi Joshua, Ifeoluwa Faleye and Gold Ikponmwosa.

The accompanying documentary, “Push & Start: The Real Hustle,” follows three Lagos women – Jecinta Ohizu, Beatrice Odene and Shade Erujeje – who work as tricycle drivers while supporting their families.

Shot largely around the busy Ikotun axis, the documentary presents a close-up look at their daily routines, the hazards on the road and the social pressures they confront.

Director Zorah Callistus said selecting subjects with authentic lived experience was central to the project. She noted that the production team avoided staged performances, aiming instead for a realistic portrayal of women who operate in a male-dominated transport sector.

Marketing Communications Manager at Planet Bottling Company, Franklyn Eluagu, said the films reflect Reaktor’s intention to celebrate Nigerians who “push their limits.”

He added that the brand wants to position itself as a partner to those working to improve their circumstances despite economic hardship.

Marketing Director Naji Awada echoed this view, saying that the company sees motivation as essential in a period marked by rising living costs.

“We all need that motivation. We all need proper examples to see that, ‘OK, I can do it. I can push myself,” he said. He added that the company feels a responsibility to support consumers: “As a brand, we feel it’s our responsibility to take care of them.”

Producer Bemigho Nadia said the project was inspired by the brand’s tagline and its focus on resilience. She added that Lagos creatives, like the women featured, often juggle multiple roles to remain afloat, making their stories representative of the wider population.

Planet Bottling Company, which produces Reaktor at its plant in Ogun State, said it will continue backing storytelling initiatives that reflect the experiences of its consumers while expanding its beverage portfolio in the Nigerian market.