Reps aviation chair slams ‘senseless’ abduction of Niger schoolchildren

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Rep. Abdullahi Idris Garba, has condemned in the strongest terms the abduction of schoolchildren at St. Mary’s School in Papari community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, describing the incident as “tragic, senseless, and utterly unacceptable.”

In a statement issued on Friday, Garba, who represents Kontagora/Wushishi/Mariga/Mashegu Federal Constituency, said the persistent targeting of schools by criminals poses a grave threat to Nigeria’s educational system and the safety of children across vulnerable communities.

He expressed deep concern over the emotional and physical trauma the abducted pupils may already be experiencing and urged security agencies to launch a swift, well-coordinated operation to ensure their safe return.

Garba called on the Federal Government and security operatives to intensify intelligence gathering, strengthen collaboration, and deploy the necessary assets to prevent further attacks on learning institutions.

The lawmaker stressed that the repeated abductions of schoolchildren nationwide demand a renewed national strategy prioritising school safety, community vigilance, and intelligence-led policing to dismantle criminal networks operating in the region.

He also appealed to communities within Niger State and the wider North to cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious movements and supporting operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements.

“Safeguarding schools must become a collective responsibility,” Garba said, noting that the psychological impact of school abductions extends far beyond immediate victims to families, communities, and the nation’s educational stability.

The lawmaker further urged governments at all levels to invest more in securing rural schools, including the provision of fencing, surveillance systems, and trained security personnel to deter criminal attacks.

According to him, the latest abduction is another wake-up call for stronger synergy among security agencies and more proactive engagement with local leaders to prevent recurrence.

Praying to Almighty Allah for the safe and early return of the abducted children, Garba urged affected families to remain hopeful as efforts intensify to rescue them.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting legislative actions and security initiatives aimed at protecting children and restoring peace across communities in Niger State.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I commiserate with the Government and people of Niger State, especially the families of the abducted students,” he said. “I assure you of my unwavering support and solidarity during this trying time.”