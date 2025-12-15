Reps intervene in Dangote, NMDPRA feud, summon stakeholders

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream and Midstream) has intervened to halt rising tensions between the Dangote Refinery group and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The joint committee on Monday summoned Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the NMDPRA leadership to present their grievances before the committee, while both sides are ordered to cease all media hostilities pending a swift investigation.

The committees, jointly led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Hon. Henry Okogie, convened an emergency meeting to address what they described as “growing tension” threatening the stability of the downstream petroleum sector.

Ugochinyere said the intervention was necessary to prevent further escalation at a critical time when government and industry stakeholders are working to stabilise supply, pricing, and regulation in the post-subsidy era.

“The renewed tension in the downstream sector, stemming from allegations by Alhaji Aliko Dangote against the NMDPRA, demanded urgent attention,” he said. “The committee is committed to protecting the stability achieved in the sector.”

The lawmakers have formally invited both parties to provide detailed explanations, stressing that only a full understanding of the issues will allow the National Assembly to broker lasting solutions.

In a move to de-escalate the situation, the committee also appealed for a suspension of public and media exchanges. “We are urging both parties to cease fire in the media so that the situation does not worsen,” Ugochinyere said.

The committee has received petitions highlighting critical industry concerns, including the issuance of import licences and the capacity of domestic refineries to meet Nigeria’s daily petroleum needs.

“These are serious matters that require proper investigation,” Ugochinyere noted. “Once Dangote, NMDPRA, and other key stakeholders appear before the committee, we will get the full picture and chart a sustainable path forward.”

He reiterated the call for restraint, urging all parties to halt accusations while legislative intervention continues. “We are pleading with them to stop attacks on each other, whether from the regulatory agency or the refining community, as the committee works to resolve these issues,” he said.

Ugochinyere assured that once Dangote, the NMDPRA and other relevant stakeholders appear before the committee, lawmakers would gain full clarity on the issues and develop resolutions aimed at restoring confidence and stability in the sector.

The intervention comes amid heightened public scrutiny of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, with high expectations for local refining capacity, regulatory clarity, and a stable fuel supply.