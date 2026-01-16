Reps minority caucus urges improved welfare for soldiers to tackle insecurity

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to urgently improve the welfare of officers and men of the Armed Forces, describing adequate welfare as critical to winning Nigeria’s fight against insecurity.

The caucus made the call in a statement issued yesterday to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, noting that poor welfare conditions, inadequate equipment, and insufficient logistics continue to undermine the effectiveness of security operations.

The caucus, led by Minority Leader Rep. Kingsley Chinda, stated that soldiers who risk their lives daily in defense of the country deserve better support.

While saluting the courage and sacrifices of fallen and serving personnel, the lawmakers stressed that improved welfare packages, enhanced funding, and access to modern military hardware would significantly boost morale and operational efficiency.

The caucus noted that insecurity remains a major threat to economic growth, social stability and national development, arguing that addressing the welfare needs of the military is a necessary step towards restoring peace across the country.

It called on the Federal Government to prioritise comprehensive welfare schemes for military personnel, including improved living conditions, timely payment of allowances, healthcare, insurance and support for families of fallen heroes.

The Minority Caucus also assured Nigerians that it would pursue legislative interventions and oversight actions to ensure that defence budgets are utilised transparently and that the Armed Forces receive adequate resources to effectively protect lives and property.

The statement was jointly signed by the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. O.K. Chinda; the Minority Whip, Rt. Hon. Ali Isa J.C., the Deputy Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki; and the Deputy Minority Whip, Rt. Hon. George Ozodinobi.