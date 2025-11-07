Reps move to amend laws guiding traditional medicine practice

The Chairman, House Committee on Science and Engineering, Rep. Inua Garba (PDP–Gombe), has disclosed that the National Assembly is working to amend existing laws regulating traditional and natural medicine in the country to strengthen the sector and expand access to affordable healthcare.

Garba, who spoke in Abuja after he was conferred with the Legislator of the Year (2025) award by the National Leadership Awards, said traditional medicine remains a multi-billion-dollar global industry, adding that Nigeria must take deliberate steps to position itself competitively.

He said the Committee is collaborating with relevant agencies, research institutions and professional bodies to review outdated regulatory frameworks and promote innovation, quality control and commercial viability of indigenous medical products.

According to the lawmaker, promoting indigenous medicine would not only enhance healthcare access but also create jobs, stimulate innovation, and boost Nigeria’s non-oil revenue base.

He said: “We are doing a lot of meetings, research collaboration and partnership with a view to promote traditional medicine in Nigeria, which is a multi-billion-dollar industry.

“You can see what is happening in China and India and other parts of the world. Nigeria should not be left behind.

“We are working tirelessly to amend some of the already existing Acts so that the traditional or natural medicine industry can compete globally and serve as an effective alternative in healthcare delivery.”

He called on researchers, practitioners, and investors to collaborate with government institutions to develop standards, enhance quality control, and expand export potential for locally sourced medicinal products.

Speaking on the award, Garba expressed excitement and gratitude to the organisers for the honour saying it meant so much to him and his constituents.

He said that the award will spur him to do more for his constituency and Nigeria as a whole in and out of political office.

“I feel honored and highly excited by this gesture given to me by the National Leadership Awards.

“I am assuring you like you always know me, like you always believe in me, with or without portal office, I will continue to do the best thing to make you proud, to make you successful, and to make you.

Bills sponsored by the awardees in the 10th Assembly include; Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Lubo, Gombe State (Establishment) Bill (2023) and National Tomato Production, Processing and Research Institute, Yamaltu Deba, Gombe State (Establishment Bill) (2023)

He sponsored a bill for an Act to Protect Public Property from Vandalisation and Destruction, to Provide for Punitive Measures Against Offenders, and for Other Related Matters and a Bill for an Act to Upgrade the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin Kowa, Gombe State to the Federal University of Livestock and Horticulture, Dadin Kowa, Gombe State (HB 1970) among others.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Leadership Awards, Chief Perry Opara, said Garba and Rep. Leke Abejide (ADC–Kogi), who was also honoured, were selected for distinction in lawmaking, constituency engagement and national development roles.