Reps probe FIRS, France MoU on tax administration

•Published tax laws different from N’Assembly-approved copy, Rep alleges

•New tax law won’t bring hardship, EKIRS tells residents

The House of Representatives has launched a probe into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the French tax authority, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques.

This was as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator from Sokoto, Abdulsammad Dasuki, raised concerns that the tax laws made available to Nigerians differ from the version passed by the National Assembly.

However, the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS) has debunked rumours that Nigerians without a Tax Identification Number (TIN) will be penalised or have their accounts frozen under the new tax reform, which is due to commence on January 1, 2026.

The House probe came amid concerns over national sovereignty and economic security.

The agreement, which covers digital transformation and information exchange, has drawn criticism from stakeholders, who argue it could expose Nigeria’s fiscal data to foreign influence and compromise the country’s ability to independently shape tax policies.

Speaking at a briefing yesterday, Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Rabiu Yusuf, said the House had invited the Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, to provide clarification on the matter.

“We have called them to come and explain to us, and we will scrutinise the agreement. If we determine that it is against Nigeria’s interests, we will request its suspension. Agreements that threaten our security or economic stability will not see the light of day,” he said.

Yusuf added that the committee would undertake a national exercise to review all bilateral and multilateral treaties, protocols, and foreign-assisted contracts, ensuring compliance with the Constitution, safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, and protecting the economy from harmful commitments.

Over the years, he claimed, Nigeria has signed numerous treaties, MoUs and agreements without adequate oversight, domestication or monitoring.

He lamented that some of the agreements allegedly contain hidden obligations, sovereignty waivers, unfavourable arbitration clauses, or financial risks unknown to Nigerians.

He said, “Our mandate is clear: to examine all bilateral and multilateral treaties, protocols, agreements and foreign-funded contracts Nigeria has entered into—and determine whether they protect or endanger the national interest.

“This review is not political; it is patriotic, constitutional and essential for Nigeria’s sovereignty, debt sustainability and economic security.”

Rising on a Point of Privilege under Order Six, Rule Two of the House Rules, Dasuki told the House that his legislative rights had been breached, insisting that the content of the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated, voted on and approved on the floor.

According to him, after the passage of the tax bills, he spent three days reviewing the gazetted copies alongside the Votes and Proceedings of the House and the harmonised versions adopted by both chambers of NASS.

“I was here. I gave my vote and it was counted, and I am seeing something completely different,” Dasuki said, noting that copies of the gazetted laws obtained from the Ministry of Information did not match the versions approved by the House and Senate.

The lawmaker stressed that his concern was not about moving a motion but about alerting the House to a serious breach of legislative process and the Constitution.

He urged Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to ensure that all relevant documents, including the harmonised versions, Votes and Proceedings of both chambers, and the gazetted copies in circulation, were presented to the Committee of the Whole for scrutiny by all members.

EKIRS said that the tax reforms were designed to further strengthen the economy and would not result in unauthorised deductions from individual bank accounts or cause undue hardship for the citizens.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, the Chairman of the EKIRS, Olaniran Olatona, noted the tax reform as part of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government’s efforts to modernise the tax system, improve revenue generation and promote fairness in tax administration across the country.

Olatona allayed fears among members of the public that the new tax law would lead to arbitrary deductions from personal bank accounts, stressing that the law does not grant tax authorities the power to withdraw funds from individuals’ accounts without due process.

According to him, the tax reform is designed to broaden the tax base, encourage voluntary compliance, reduce multiple taxes and revenue leakages, while creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

He further clarified that the new tax reform does not mean an increase in taxes for Nigerians, instead, he said it was designed to protect low-income earners, allowing them to grow and develop economically until they reach a level where they can pay taxes, ensuring a fair and progressing taxation.

Cautioning the public against unnecessary increment in prices of goods and services due to the new tax reform, Olatona stated that the reform is expected to help reduce the cost of living, making life easier and more affordable for citizens across the country.

He urged residents to ignore misinformation surrounding the new tax laws, assuring them that EKIRS would continue to sensitise taxpayers on the provisions and benefits of the reform to ensure smooth implementation.