Resident doctors issue fresh strike notice, demand execution of MoU

THE Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned of an indefinite and comprehensive strike should the Federal Government fail to implement fully, within the next 30 days, the latest Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the pair on November 27, 2025, which led to the suspension of the first industrial action.

It, therefore, appealed to the government to immediately swing into action to ensure full implementation of the newest pact, especially the payment of promotion arrears, salary arrears, specialist allowance and reinstatement of the five resident doctors from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, who were unjustly dismissed.

NARD noted that up till now, about 40 per cent of its members have not received their outstanding 25 per cent/35 per cent upwardly reviewed CONMESS, adding that it was resolved that the association would get the Remita report from IPPS to review payment omissions with a view to ensuring that the payment is made.

The strike, which began on November 1, 2025, was suspended after deliberations during an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting of the association held on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja, NARD President, Dr Mohamed Suleiman, claimed that doctors have not been treated quite fairly in Nigeria, adding that during the just-suspended strike period, some of them lost their lives to morbidities.