Residents laud Oborevwori over road projects

Residents, traders, and motorists in Effurun and Warri trooped out in jubilation and appreciation as the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, drove through the ongoing construction of DSC Roundabout and Enerhen Junction Flyovers, as well as the reconstruction of a section of the Warri-Sapele-Benin Road.



Lauding the governor, who walked through Enerhen Junction, they described him as the people’s governor who is doing wonders in the Warri/Effurun metropolis and other parts of the state.



While assuring the governor of their massive support and votes in 2027, they wished him God’s protection and guidance as he moves Delta State forward.



Fielding questions from journalists, the governor expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the ongoing flyovers and road dualisation projects within the Warri and Effurun metropolis, saying the interventions would significantly ease traffic congestion and improve the quality of life of residents.



Oborevwori said he had appealed to the construction firm, Julius Berger, to ensure temporary use of key sections of the flyovers during the Christmas and New Year festivities to reduce traffic congestion.

“I appealed to Julius Berger that, because of Christmas and New Year, they should make sure that the flyovers are temporarily opened for use, because these areas are very important to the people,” the governor said.



He acknowledged the difficulties residents had endured for over a year due to the construction works, saying that the temporary opening of sections of the flyovers had already brought noticeable relief.



“I know what the people have gone through, and I feel their pain. But when there is pain, there will be enjoyment at the end of the project. The Warri and Effurun people are very happy, as you can see,” he said.



The governor noted that one side of the Enerhen flyover was almost completed and put to temporary use, while both sides of the DSC flyover were also opened to traffic for the festive period to ease the usual gridlock experienced in the area.