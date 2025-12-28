Respect public, act professionally, Fintiri tells forest guards

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has cautioned newly trained forest guards against using their training to intimidate or harass law-abiding members of the public, urging them instead to relate respectfully with their host communities.

The governor gave the charge at the graduation ceremony of 987 forest guards held at the General Murtala Mohammed College (GMMC), Yola, where he was represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta.

Fintiri advised the graduands to see themselves as privileged citizens entrusted with the responsibility of serving their communities and the nation, stressing the need for professionalism, discipline, and adherence to the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.

Professor Farauta commended the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) for coordinating the forest guard initiative and providing oversight for its implementation.

She also called on residents of communities where the guards will be deployed to support and cooperate with them to ensure the success of the programme.

The governor reaffirmed the Adamawa State Government’s commitment to supporting the initiative, noting that it aligns with efforts to enhance security and safeguard the environment.

“On my part, I wish to assure you of the continuous support of the Adamawa State Government for this initiative,” he said, while praying for sustained peace and security in the state and the country at large.

Earlier, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, described the forest guard initiative as a strategic blend of environmental protection and national security objectives. According to him, securing forests is critical to reclaiming territory and protecting citizens and their future.

Ribadu, who was represented by Colonel E. E. Eswagu, reiterated his office’s determination to ensure the success of the programme.

He assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the NSA’s commitment to delivering tangible security, environmental, and socio-economic benefits in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The NSA’s office also announced the immediate payment of salaries and allowances, as well as the deployment of the graduating forest guards, to enhance operational readiness and boost morale.

The recruitment of forest guards follows a nationwide security emergency declaration by President Tinubu, who directed the military and police to recruit additional personnel to strengthen security across the country.