Rivers education sector will receive largest budgetary allocation – Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said that improving the poor state of education in Rivers State is a top priority of his administration, announcing that the sector will receive the largest allocation in the 2026 budget.

Governor Fubara made the disclosure on Monday while declaring open the 123/124 combined quarterly meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

He admitted that many schools across the state are in bad shape, but stressed that the decay did not happen overnight.

According to him, the deterioration predated his government and was one of the major issues opponents used during the 2023 election campaigns.

“You all are aware of the deplorable state of our schools. They didn’t get that way in one month or one year. If you remember, one of the things they used in abusing me when I was campaigning was, ‘What are you doing? You say you want to continue. There are no teachers in Etche, Gokana, and other parts of the state,'” he said.

The governor also referenced the political crisis that rocked the state, saying it slowed progress. “If you want to be truthful to yourself, if at all we have had peace, I can say I had peace only after we came back from emergency. Tell me, had there been any month before that unfortunate incident that we had one week of rest?”

“So, if we are talking about being focused, everybody will agree that even in the face of crisis, we were focused. And if not for what happened, we would have exceeded the marks we covered. But I can assure everyone, especially our traditional rulers, that all those needs will be taken care of,” he said.

The governor said his team is working strategically to reverse the decline, noting that his background in public administration guides his approach to planning and reform.

On healthcare, the governor pointed to ongoing upgrades to zonal hospitals and other interventions in healthcare workers’ welfare as evidence of improved service delivery in the sector.

Speaking on employment, Governor Fubara said the government remains committed to creating jobs but insisted that recruitment, including the anticipated 10,000 openings, will be based on the state’s needs.

He assured that the exercise will not be politicised.

Monday’s meeting, which was the 3rd and 4th combined session of the year and the fourth since he assumed office, also provided an opportunity for Governor Fubara to commend traditional rulers for their role in resolving the political impasse that once threatened the state’s stability.

He said their intervention helped maintain peace in their domains, contributing to the largely calm atmosphere currently enjoyed.