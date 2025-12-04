Rivers LG launches framework to boost administrative efficiency, infrastructure

The Obio/ Akpor Local Government Council in Rivers State has unveiled a comprehensive framework aimed at improving administrative efficiency, strengthening regulatory systems, and accelerating infrastructure development across the LGA.The initiative, titled “OBALGA ARISE: Building a Sustainable Economy for Obio-Akpor LGA,” was launched at the 2025 Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Council Chairman Dr. Gift Worlu explained that the ARISE framework will introduce digital levy payments, online permit processing, and stricter standards for staff conduct to enhance public service delivery.

He emphasized that the council is committed to simplifying business procedures, eliminating outdated regulations, and promoting transparency in approvals and fees to attract investment.

Dr. Worlu added that the council is partnering with the state government to expand internet connectivity, build new markets, upgrade schools and health centres, and improve street lighting, aiming to change the perception of Obio/Akpor as a difficult place to do business.

He said, “We are working hand-in-hand with the Police, DSS, Civil Defence, and most importantly with you, our community leaders and young people. We are putting eyes in the sky [cameras] and giving our vigilante groups better tools.

“But, more than that, we are giving our young men and women skills and jobs so that crime stops looking like the only option and normal. Peace is priceless. We are uniting our people, removing conditions for conflict and resolving disagreements among our people. We are fighting ignorance, drug abuse, land grabbing, etc.

“We are building and sustaining meaningful relationships with businesses and institutions within and outside our LGA. We are also creating inter-local government collaborations to tackle common problems, challenges, and opportunities alike.”

Dr. Worlu also highlighted his administration’s commitment to uniting communities, addressing the root causes of conflict, combating drug abuse, curbing land grabbing, and promoting non-violent dispute resolution, describing the summit as a turning point for economic transformation in the LGA.

The summit featured a keynote address by Igo Weli, General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, who called on investors and business owners to partner with the council to strengthen the local economy.

Weli said, “The ARISE agenda provides a clear pathway for creating wealth that will serve both current and future generations. We key into the ARISE agenda and hope that in a few years, we will see its fruits in terms of more development in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, and Nigeria.”

The summit culminated in the unveiling of the OBALGA ARISE scheme and the official launch of the Obio-Akpor LGA digital revenue platform.