Rivers remains key oil investment hub, Fubara says

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured investors that the state remains a key destination for oil and gas investments, citing ongoing efforts to safeguard resources and sustain a secure business environment.

Speaking at the Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours Foundation Oil and Gas Roundtable in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Fubara, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Benibo Anabraba, highlighted the strategic importance of the sector to both the national and state economies.

“The Nigerian oil and gas sector is the lifeblood of our nation’s economy, contributing over 90 per cent of the Federal Government’s foreign exchange earnings. Similarly, Rivers State, home to numerous national and multinational oil and gas companies, is the centre of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry, with the state’s oil and gas resources generating over 40 per cent of the country’s revenue,” Fubara said.

He emphasised that his administration has focused on safeguarding national oil and gas assets in collaboration with the Federal Government, security agencies, communities, and other stakeholders.

“We have established and maintained a conducive, peaceful, and secure environment for companies to open and flourish in the state as part of a strategic plan to stimulate our economy, generate jobs, and enhance the well-being of our citizens,” he added.

Fubara further assured that the state government would respond positively to any administrative, policy, or legislative recommendations from indigenous companies to support their growth.

Mr Emeka Ugwu-Ozu, founder of the Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours Foundation, said the summit, which is held only in oil-producing states, provides a platform for stakeholders to explore best practices for local operators.

“From what I have seen so far, Rivers State is back, open, safe, and good for business. The oil and gas players should come and see what we have seen,” he said.

The governor has consistently reassured the public and investors that Rivers State remains secure following the lifting of the emergency rule in September 2025, stressing that incidents of insecurity have often been exaggerated.

During a separate engagement, Fubara also inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, expressing optimism that the project will be completed by the end of December 2025.

He indicated that the 2026 Appropriation Bill will be presented to lawmakers in the newly refurbished chamber once the project is concluded.

“We have been working hard to ensure their permanent sitting chamber is put in place. By the grace of God, now that everything has been sorted out, it is our desire to ensure that the Assembly members return to their normal place of sitting,” the governor said.

The reconstruction, managed by Monier Construction Company Limited with parts subcontracted to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, follows damage to the complex during the political unrest in October 2023.

Fubara expressed satisfaction with the progress and reaffirmed his commitment to completing the work on schedule.