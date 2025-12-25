Rivers Senator vows to drag Wike to APC

FCT minister to hold media chat in Port Harcourt

The Senator representing Rivers East, Allwell Onyesoh, has said that he and some of his friends are determined to drag the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Onyesoh said the PDP has refused to acknowledge the work that Wike has done, hence the need to pull him into the APC. In a video on social media, the lawmaker, who defected to the APC a few days ago, stated that they won’t allow the PDP to undermine Wike or hinder his work.



He said: “Wike is our leader, and we are going to pull him out of that party. He has done so much for that party, and they are not even appreciative of him; we won’t let him be there. We are going to drag him out. We will force and pull him out, and one of these days, we are going to his house to pull him out of that party. They have used him enough.”



The Rivers lawmaker also noted that the PDP is underground and there is hardly anybody to rescue the party.



“For me, PDP is lying frustrated on the ground, and I’m not seeing anybody in the near future that will resurrect it; new warlocks are coming up where the other ones stopped,” he added.

MEANWHILE, the FCT Minister will, on Monday, December 29, hold his end-of-the-year media chat in Port Harcourt.The media interaction is expected to provide the minister with an opportunity to review key milestones recorded in the FCT in 2025, as well as outline ongoing and future projects under his leadership.



During the session, Wike is also expected to address pressing national issues, governance reforms in the FCT, infrastructure development, security, and policy directions of the President Bola Tinubu administration, particularly as they relate to Abuja and its satellite towns.



The media chat will bring together journalists from both print and electronic media across the country, who are expected to engage the minister on a wide range of issues, including urban renewal, road construction, housing delivery, revenue generation, and enforcement of development regulations in the nation’s capital.