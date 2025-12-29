Rotary Club donates medical equipment to LASUTH

Rotary Club of Ikeja, District 9111, has donated medical equipment and essential supplies worth millions of naira to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

The donation includes drip stands, glucometers, diagnostic sets, sphygmomanometer, suction machine, defibrillator, a patient monitor, and 100 bedsheets.

It also includes appreciation plaques for diligent staff in the following categories: Outstanding Doctor, Outstanding Nurse, Most Valuable Staff, Most Punctual Staff, Outstanding Junior Staff, and Outstanding Senior Staff.

Speaking during the handing-over of the equipment, the President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja, Olanrewaju Lawal, said the gesture was aimed at bringing hope and healing to patients during the festive period.

According to her, the initiative reflects the club’s over four decades of sustained partnership with the health institution, describing the outreach as more than a routine programme.

She said: “As part of our yearly routine at the Rotary Club of Ikeja.”

We celebrate Christmas by donating medical equipment worth millions of naira to LASUTH and vital tools that will equip our medical heroes to save more lives.”

Receiving the equipment, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, expressed gratitude for the donation, describing the gesture as timely and deeply appreciated.

He said the support was not taken for granted, noting that the donors had consistently shown commitment over the years.

The CMD said the donated items would be properly utilised and deployed for the benefit of humanity.