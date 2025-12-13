Rotary Club of Lagos marks decade of impact

The Rotary Club of Lagos, a beacon of service and philanthropy in District 9112, has held its yearly President’s Dinner, celebrating years of impactful community service and setting the stage for a more ambitious future.

The President’s Dinner, now in its 10th year, is a crucial fundraiser and networking platform, brought together Rotarians, esteemed guests, community leaders, and corporate partners to reflect on past achievements and cement commitments for 2026.

In her welcome address, the President, Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotarian Toki Mabogunje, framed the event as a “milestone for us to reflect” and a moment to “deepen our network and raise funds for our social club fabric.”

Highlighting the essence of the club’s mission, Mabogunje detailed a year of significant projects completed since July. These include a joint effort with a health firm to combat maternal and child mortality challenges; the launch of a cybersecurity initiative for youth in collaboration with CYBERNOVR; and an impactful outreach that empowered market men with over N2 million in grants and vital health talks.

She attributed the success of projects to Rotarians and friends of Rotary.

Looking ahead, she said: “Our gaze is firmly on the horizon of 2026. The projects we have planned are necessary; they will require a renewed and robust commitment from everyone.”

The District Governor of District 9112, Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin, said the dinner has become a tradition that must continue.

Omoefe Siakpere, Executive Director, Flobal Financial Services Limited, the dinner diamond sponsor, stated: “Money doesn’t shout, and opportunities speak in whispers, and only those who hear it can act on it.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Ayodele Patrick Aderinwale, spoke on philanthropy, highlighting the crucial role of Rotary.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Sola Pitan, Permanent Secretary, Lagos Health District 1, applauded the club for its continuous efforts.