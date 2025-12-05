Roundtable to probe economic pressures reshaping business strategy in 2026

To help organisations prepare for the business and policy shifts expected in 2026, the Connectors Code, a leadership and strategic dialogue platform, has announced the Lagos edition of its Executive Roundtable Series.

The roundtable, scheduled for December 18 in Lagos, will gather senior executives across finance, technology, energy, healthcare, payments and consumer markets.

Themed “Positioning for Growth in 2026: Scalable Efficiency, Policy Alignment and Capital Management,” the engagement aims to equip decision makers with practical insights to navigate rising economic pressures, evolving regulations and the need for stronger institutional resilience. Organisers said the forum was conceived to help leaders interrogate emerging risks and opportunities through joint problem-solving rather than isolated decision-making.

The event comes at a period when many Nigerian businesses are contending with tighter liquidity, shifting monetary conditions, sector-wide cost pressures and the increasing impact of technological disruption. Analysts note that the year ahead will likely require more deliberate alignment between corporate strategy and government policy, as well as improved discipline in capital deployment and operational efficiency. The Connectors Code said the roundtable is designed to create space for such discussions.

Confirmed participants include senior representatives of Access Bank Private Banking, KPMG, EY, Danone, Shell Energies, Novac Payment Solutions, BRB Capital, Ridgecrest Medical Group, KS Legal and Crello Global. Delegates with academic affiliations to London Business School, Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School are also expected. Sessions will examine monetary and fiscal policy alignment, enterprise efficiency, capital flow management, tax evolution and the implications of artificial intelligence for business models in emerging markets.

Related News

The roundtable is structured as an interactive peer-learning session. Each segment will begin with short expert insights followed by facilitated discussions where participants will exchange experiences, test assumptions and evaluate scenarios likely to shape business performance in 2026.

The Connectors Code was founded by Nkem Igwe, an award-winning strategist known for her work on business performance, technology transformation and modern leadership development. The platform focuses on helping leaders navigate complexity, strengthen collaborative intelligence and position their organisations for long-term value creation.

Speaking ahead of the event, Igwe said the forum was created to support leaders facing accelerated change.

“In this era of accelerated change, no leader can rely on expertise alone. Modern leadership is strengthened by peer intelligence, the ability to sit with other decision makers, exchange perspectives and refine judgment. This Roundtable was created as a space where leaders can step outside the noise, interrogate the shifts shaping 2026 and sharpen the clarity required for decisions that endure,” she said.

The Lagos edition is the first in a multi-city series. Forthcoming sessions are expected to explore digital transformation, capital strategy, human capability development, diaspora engagement and Africa’s emerging role in the global economic landscape. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.