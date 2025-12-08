Russia drills 43 water wells in CAR

Russia has drilled 43 drinking water wells in the Central African Republic (CAR) as part of a humanitarian initiative launched in August 2025 to address the country’s urgent water needs.

The project, initiated by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and implemented with technical support from the Russian mission, aims to complete 56 wells by the end of the programme.

On 2 December, the fifth well in the Gitilombe area of Bangui’s 10th district, known as Bimbo 2, was inaugurated in the presence of Jean Simforien Mapenzi, a local deputy and representative of the ruling MCU party. Mapenzi said the new facilities would ease the burden on women who previously travelled long distances in search of water.

“These wells we have constructed in the Bimbo 2 area will reduce the time and effort women previously spent searching for water,” he said. “This will also help prevent waterborne diseases, typhoid fever and diarrhoea. This is why President Touadéra prioritises the welfare of the population.”

Mapenzi expressed gratitude to Russian specialists for their role in the project. “Without the professional help of our Russian partners, implementing this important social project would have been impossible. Their contribution to improving the lives of Central Africans is invaluable,” he said.

The ceremony in Gitilombe drew more than 300 residents, who gathered to witness the commissioning of the well. Community representatives thanked the president and the Russian mission for their assistance and urged residents to safeguard the new infrastructure.

The government has announced that 13 additional wells will be constructed in the coming month, with the project continuing into 2026. Officials said the initiative represents a significant step towards fulfilling commitments to improve access to clean drinking water, a challenge that remains critical across the country.