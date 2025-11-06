Sabi Chef Street Food to feed 1,000 underprivileged children, award N2m to winner

Ahead of the 2025 third edition of its festival and competition, Sabi Chef Street Food has pledged to feed 1,000 underprivileged children. The organisation also announced a prize of N2 million for the winner of the competition.

According to the organisers, the outreach programme tagged “Feed 1,000” aims to provide nutritious meals to children in need. Speaking about the initiative, Sabi Chef founder, Mr. Olushola Ewuola, said the goal goes beyond food; it is about giving hope and a sense of belonging to vulnerable children.

“This year, we’re turning up the heat not just in the kitchen, but in the hearts of Nigerians. We want to ensure that one thousand children on the streets get a warm meal and a sense of belonging,” Ewuola said.

The competition, scheduled for November 30, 2025, at Ikeja City Mall, has partnered with Zuri Seasoning, a brand under UAC Foods. Ewuola noted that the collaboration would elevate the festival’s culinary experience.

Related News

“Zuri Seasoning understands taste. Their energy and passion for local flavour make them the perfect partner for Sabi Chef,” he said. The festival’s brand ambassador, Chef Joy, announced that the 2025 edition will adopt the theme “Pepper Dem!” — a call for contestants to showcase bold flavours, confidence, and originality.

“We want contestants to bring real Nigerian heat; the kind that excites the tongue and tells a story,” she said. Joy also revealed that the grand finale will feature live performances by Segun Johnson, adding music and entertainment to the rich culinary showcase.

“Chefs, food vendors, and street food enthusiasts are encouraged to register early via the festival’s official website to be part of what promises to be a vibrant celebration of Nigerian street food culture and a powerful act of community giving,” she added.