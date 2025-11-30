Sahara Group partners with Gelegele Forest Reserve to advance reforestation drive

Sahara Group has strengthened its environmental sustainability efforts through a partnership between its Adopt-A-Forest Initiative and the Gelegele Forest Reserve in Edo State. The collaboration commenced with the planting of 20,000 tree seedlings, aimed at restoring degraded areas of the reserve and reinforcing Sahara Group’s commitment to nature-based climate action.

The project launch involved engagements with the Edo State Forestry Commission and the Gelegele Forest Reserve Board, highlighting a collaborative approach to ecosystem restoration, biodiversity protection, and sustainable livelihood support for host communities.

Launched in 2023, the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative is a climate action programme designed to restore degraded landscapes, conserve Africa’s natural carbon sinks, and build resilience against climate change. By 2024, the initiative had expanded to Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and Dubai, with further projects planned in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Kenya in 2025.

Ejiro Gray, Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, described the initiative as central to the company’s vision for a greener future. “The Adopt-A-Forest Initiative is more than a tree-planting programme; it is aimed at driving environmental sustainability of our natural carbon sinks. We recognise this God-given gift as vital to managing emissions, sequestering carbon, and ensuring that Africa’s lungs continue to sustain the planet,” she said.

Babatomiwa Adesida, Head of Business Support at Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group subsidiary, said the project reflects an integrated approach to sustainability. “At Asharami Energy, sustainability is at the core of our business. Our support for the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative reflects our shared responsibility to regenerate the environment and protect biodiversity. Every tree planted represents a step toward reversing decades of degradation and rebuilding hope,” he stated.

Hon. Asuen Valentine, Chairman of the Edo State Forestry Commission, commended Sahara Group’s intervention, saying, “The best time to plant a tree was years ago; the second-best time is now. We are grateful to Sahara Group for championing the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative and commend this visionary effort that will go a long way in restoring our forests and preserving them for future generations.”

Gray reaffirmed Sahara Group’s commitment to climate leadership across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, adding, “This work is necessary and non-negotiable. We must continuously strike the right balance between preserving our natural forests and biodiversity and driving sustainable development for all.”

The Adopt-A-Forest Initiative remains a central element of Sahara Group’s climate strategy, combining nature-based solutions, resource efficiency, and stakeholder collaboration to sustain Africa’s forests, which the company regards as the continent’s most vital contribution to the global environment.