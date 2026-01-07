Sandisk introduces Optimus branding for SSD lineup

Sandisk has announced a rebrand of its internal solid-state drive products, unveiling the SANDISK Optimus name at the Consumer Electronics Show. The new lineup consists of three product lines: SANDISK Optimus, SANDISK Optimus GX, and SANDISK Optimus GX PRO.

Vice President of Global Consumer Brand and Digital Marketing, Heidi Arkinstall, said, “The SANDISK Optimus brand redefines what performance means for consumer needs. Our products span multiple segments, and with this change, we are making it easier for consumers to find the right solution for their needs.”

She added, “Giving customers a more intuitive way to understand performance tiers and navigate the lineup with confidence, the SANDISK Optimus portfolio spans multiple segments to provide the right solution for every user’s needs.”

Vice President of Product Management Client, Anil Moolchandani, stated, “Millions of people around the world know and trust our internal drives, and the new SANDISK Optimus branding perfectly matches the strength of our portfolio. The family of internal SSD products is engineered to meet the demands of developer workflows and gaming environments for professionals, gamers, and other prosumers alike.”

The company said the rebrand includes new packaging and product design and will apply across its internal SSD portfolio.