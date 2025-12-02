Sani proposes N985.9b 2026 budget for Kaduna

KADUNA State Governor, Uba Sani, has presented a 2026 budget of N985.9 billion to the House of Assembly, describing it as a people-centred financial plan to consolidate ongoing reforms in security, infrastructure, education and rural development sectors.

Presenting the proposal before the lawmakers at Lugard Hall yesterday, the governor said the draft budget was not just a constitutional obligation, but “a solemn civic engagement” anchored on transparency, equity and the welfare of citizens.

Sani explained that the 2026 budget was drawn up through one of the widest consultation processes ever undertaken in the state.

He disclosed that the process involved traditional rulers, CSOs, women groups, youth associations, academia, business leaders and vulnerable groups across all local councils.

According to him, inputs from farmers, traders, teachers, artisans, persons with disabilities and widows formed the backbone of the document, strengthening participatory governance and accountability.

The draft budget comprises N734.2 billion recurrent revenue and N251.6 billion capital receipts, with capital expenditure taking 71 per cent of the appropriation bill, reflecting the administration’s priorities.

The governor said education and infrastructure received 25 per cent of the draft budget each, while health got 15 per cent; agriculture, 11 per cent; security, six per cent; and five per cent was earmarked for social development. Governance got five per cent, while climate action received four per cent.

According to him, each of the 255 wards in the state would receive N100 million for community-identified projects under the Ward Development Committee, describing it as Nigeria’s largest grassroots budget model.

Sani urged the lawmakers to give the Appropriation Bill expeditious consideration because it represents “renewal, resilience and a far-reaching vision to ensure progress in every home, ward and local government.”

The Speaker, Yusuf Liman, commended the budget as “ambitious, comprehensive and aligned with the state’s development priorities.”

He said the 2026 proposal reflects a clear commitment to expanding rural infrastructure, strengthening human capital and ensuring balanced development across urban and rural areas.

Liman applauded the governor for granting legislators direct involvement in constituency projects, describing it as the first in the state’s history, and for respecting the separation of powers.

According to him, the synergy between the Executive and Legislature has enabled the Assembly to deliver democracy dividends and accelerate development interventions.

The Speaker assured that the House would undertake a thorough and transparent review of the budget, promising to work closely with the Executive to ensure speedy passage.