Sanwo-Olu appoints Ogunsan as LSSTF boss

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the new Executive Secretary and CEO of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Dr. Ayo Ogunsan as the new Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The announcement was contained in an official circular from the Office of the Head of Service, dated October 31, 2025, and signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro. According to the circular, the appointment is for a five-year term effective Friday, October 31, 2025.

The circular stated that the appointment aligns with the state government’s continued commitment to strengthening Lagos’ security architecture and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Ogunsan, prior to his appointment, served as a Board Member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, where he played a significant role in several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing security across the state. He is also the Chairman of Executive Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in training, administration, project management, and investment development.

A serial entrepreneur and respected administrator, Dr. Ogunsan currently serves as Chairman of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) – Lagos State, and Patron of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Lagos State. He also sits on several academic and professional boards, including the Board of Trustees of Caleb University and the Board Advisory Council of the University of Wolverhampton, UK.

An alumnus of Yaba College of Technology and Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ogunsan holds a degree in Business Administration and has earned numerous executive certifications from leading global institutions such as Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, Oxford Brookes University, Brunel University (London), Georgetown University (USA), University of Stellenbosch Business School (South Africa), University of Houston (Texas, USA), and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He is a Member of the Institute of Directors (IoD), Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian-Spanish Association, and Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management. He is also a Fellow and Patron of the Institute of Entrepreneurs of Nigeria.

Ogunsan’s contributions to public safety, entrepreneurship, and education have earned him numerous local and international awards.

The Lagos State Government, through a circular, directed all Accounting Officers in ministries, departments, and agencies to note Ogunsan’s appointment and provide it with the necessary service-wide publicity.

In other news, Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-Membership Registration Train-the-Trainer Workshop for South-West Zone in Lagos.

The party’s National Secretary, Sen. Basiru Ajibola, led members of the APC National Working Committee to the flag-off ceremony held at the State House, Marina.

Also in attendance were the state chairman of the APC in Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, party secretaries from the six Southwest states, and other working committee members.

The workshop, aimed at building capacity for the digitisation of the party’s membership database, will be held across the six States in the region. The move, it was said, is also to recalibrate the party’s member registration process, drive inclusive representation and promote demographic diversity.