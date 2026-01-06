Sanwo-Olu gifts N100m apartments to Nigerian Legion

Lagos State Head of Service, Olabode Agoro (left); Commander of the Base Services Group and Air Component Commander of Operation AWATSE, Air Commodore Muhammed Imam; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Lagos Command, Hakeem Wolimoh; Commander, 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army Command, Brigadier General Ayokunle Owolabi; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN); Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Moshood Jimoh and Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Beecroft, Rear Admiral Ponfa Paul Nimmyel. Behind them are Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode and Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, during the launch of the Year 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at the EXCO Chamber, Lagos House, Ikeja, yesterday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday donated the sum of N100 million to the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Legion, to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Also donated were four sets of two-bedroom apartments, two utility vehicles, four cows, and 500 bags of rice, among other food items.

The governor gave the items to support legionnaires and families of fallen heroes, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to their welfare.

Sanwo-olu announced the donations at the State Executive Council meeting during the launch of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said the emblem appeal, ahead of the Jan. 15 commemoration, had become a national tradition and constitutional responsibility to honour men and women who paid the supreme price in defence of the country.

“Our sovereignty as a nation exists because of these brave men and women.’’

“This emblem appeal is a responsibility we owe to those who laid down their lives for Nigeria and those who returned with life-changing injuries

“It is customary to accede to the yearly requests of the Nigerian Legion,” he said.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commandant of the Nigerian Legion, Mr Akeem Wolimoh, commended the governor and the state government for their sustained support over the years.

Wolimoh said the Lagos State chapter of the Legion had benefitted immensely from government interventions, noting that the support had improved the living conditions of members and their families.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, and the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, among others.