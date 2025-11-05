Sanwo-Olu hinges national woes on failure to measure human, material resources

Governor, Osoba, Adeniyi, Omatseye, others pay tributes to Yakubu Mohammed

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that Nigeria’s failure to measure and utilise its human and material resources effectively is largely responsible for the nation’s woes.

He stated that whatever is not measured cannot be managed.

He emphasised that the lack of proper management and data-driven planning had hindered national development.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while flagging off the South-West train, the trainers’ registration of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Lagos State.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, claimed that things are improving significantly as a result of the policies being implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He added that the country is witnessing massive investment that is translating into job creation and a better life for its citizens.

He said that as a political party, the APC must be able to accurately track its membership numbers.

Sanwo-Olu said knowing the exact number of its members would assist the party in planning and mobilising.

In his welcome address, Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Cornelius Ojelabi, said political parties must digitise to make party affairs, including members’ registration, seamless and encouraging.

Also, National Chairman of the party, Nentawe Yilwatda, who was represented by the APC’s National Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, expressed optimism that more state governors would join the APC before the next election due to the laudable achievements of the President.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, a columnist, Tola Adeniyi, and Chairman, Editorial Board of The Nation, Sam Omatseye, were among distinguished personalities who paid tributes to the celebrated columnist and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, Yakubu Mohammed.

They spoke at a book presentation of Mohammed’s memoirs titled: ‘Beyond Expectations – A Memoir’ by Yakubu Mohammed, held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Commissioner for information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said, “You have contributed your own quota, and you writing at this time is a testimony to the fact that journalists are realising the fact that it is good for the ones that are old among us to write so that the young ones can learn from the experience they have garnered and they can know that Nigeria needs the kind of wisdom that contributed to the rising of Newswatch in those days.”

Osoba, who was the Chairman of the event, called for caution on the recent threat by President Trump.

Adeniyi noted, “Mohammed has done more for journalism than most of us whose names ring a bell. He has contributed a lot and is very humble.”