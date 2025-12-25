Sanwo-Olu issues update on Lagos Island fire incident

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to remain calm following the fire incident that engulfed the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, but no casualty was recorded, Sanwo-Olu said.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the governor said he had been personally monitoring the situation since the incident was reported.

According to the statement, Sanwo-Olu immediately directed the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to intensify response efforts and ensure the evacuation of adjoining buildings to guarantee public safety.

The distress call was received at 4:41 pm, prompting a swift response from fire crews at the Ebute Elefun and Dolphin fire stations, with reinforcement from the Sari Iganmu Fire Station and the Alausa headquarters.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within 12 minutes, at 4:53 pm, and commenced coordinated containment operations.

Preliminary reports indicated that the fire started on the fifth floor of the building before spreading to other levels.

The affected structure, formerly used as corporate office space, currently serves mainly as a warehouse and retail outlet for clothing materials.

The governor remained in constant communication with emergency responders and security agencies well into the early hours of the morning. As of 3:40 am, when the fire had largely subsided, he was still receiving updates and issuing directives.

He specifically instructed that no individual must be left behind in the building, emphasising the primacy of human life over property.

The governor said: “Our priority is the safety of lives. I have directed that the building and its surroundings be thoroughly secured and that emergency personnel must ensure that no one is left inside.

“I commend our firefighters and first responders for their swift and courageous response. Lagosians should remain calm; the situation is under control.”

Security agencies have since been deployed to cordon off the area, while first responders continue safety assessments to prevent secondary incidents.

The Lagos State Government assured residents that it remains fully on top of the situation and will continue to provide updates as necessary.