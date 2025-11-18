Sanwo-Olu mourns veteran journalist Dan Agbese

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of renowned journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, describing his passing as a colossal loss to Nigeria’s media industry.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the governor called the death of the acclaimed columnist, author, and publisher “painful and heartbreaking.” Agbese passed away on Monday, November 17, at the age of 81.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Agbese’s vast experience and mentorship, noting that his contributions to journalism would be sorely missed.

“The death of a journalism icon and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, is a great loss to the media industry, Nigeria, and his family. He was a bold, courageous, and uncompromising journalist who made lasting contributions to the growth and development of journalism in the country,” he said.

The governor highlighted Agbese’s illustrious career, which included roles as Editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers, General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi, and Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of Newswatch magazine.

He was widely celebrated for his satirical columns and for nurturing a generation of media practitioners who have become leading voices in journalism and other sectors.

Sanwo-Olu extended condolences to the Agbese family of the Ikpilogwu clan of Agila District, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, particularly his widow, Chief Rose Agbese, and their children. He also sympathised with Agbese’s friends, colleagues, and the wider media industry.

“I pray that God grants Dan Agbese eternal rest and gives those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the governor added.