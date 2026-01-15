Sanwo-Olu pledges continued support to armed forces, widows of fallen heros

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged that the state government will continue to support the armed forces whether dead or alive.

Speaking on Thursday at the parade and laying of weargs ceremony to commemorate the 2026 armed forces celebration and remembrance day, Sanwo-Olu maintained that the state government appreciates the efforts and commitment of members of the armed forces reason it will be always be supportive to ensure that they do their work in the best of environment.

The governor represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadril Obafemi Hamzat, stated that yearly the state government support the armed forces and it is always ready to do more because they officers and men of the armed forces make a lot of sacrifice to keep the nation secure.

He implored them to keep giving their best and continue to make concerted efforts to secure lives and property despite the huge challenges they grapple with in doing so.

The governor who led the wreaths laying ceremony also asked for prayers for the armed forces. Others who laid wreaths were the Deputy Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa represented by Jubril Abdulkareem; the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; representatives of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air force, Oba of Lagos, widow of a fallen hero and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh.

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Akeem Wolimoh, commended Lagos state government and the governor, Sanwo-Olu, for the support over the years for military veterans.

He said the governor donated N125m in support of the Nigerian Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day over the past two years.

“Two years ago, Sanwo-Olu donated N50m; last year, he donated N75m, and he has promised to give us N100m this year.

“Also, he has provided us with 500 bags of 25kg rice, which we have taken delivery of and will be distributed to our members in due time,” the chairman said.

According to him, a special programme has been slated for first week in March 2026 were the 500 bags of 25kg of rice given to the group will be distributed to beneficiaries.