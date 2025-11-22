Schoolgirls abduction: UN-POLAC urges FG to urgently save institutions of learning

The Director of Women and Children at the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC), Professor Cynthia Obiorah, has called on the Nigerian government to intensify efforts towards protecting schools’ environment and ensuring adequate safety across institutions of learning in the country.

This is even as she urged the government to expedite action towards the safe return of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls and bring the perpetrators to justice, in line with international human rights standards and the UN’s guiding principles on the protection of children in armed conflict.

Prof. Obiorah disclosed this in a statement to The Guardian, condemning the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Kebbi State.

“I strongly condemn the heinous abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Kebbi State, Nigeria. This reprehensible act, carried out by armed men in the early hours of Monday, is a stark reminder of the persistent threat to the safety and education of Nigerian children, particularly girls,” she stated.

According to her, the United Nations is committed to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children, as reflected in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4 (Quality Education) and Goal 5 (Gender Equality), and the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

She described as abhorrent the targeting of innocent students and educators, demanding immediate attention and action from the Nigerian government and the international community.

According to her, the attack, which resulted in the abduction of students and the tragic loss of the school’s vice principal, echoes the devastating Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction of April 14, 2014, perpetrated by Boko Haram, which left a lasting scar on Nigeria and the global community.

Prof. Obiorah explained that Nigeria has witnessed far too many school attacks, with over 1,500 students kidnapped in recent years.

The statement adds that the international community stands in solidarity with the families of the abducted girls and demands action to prevent such atrocities in the future.

“We urge the Nigerian government to prioritise the safety and well-being of its citizens, particularly children and girls, and to work tirelessly to create a secure environment conducive to learning and growth.

“UN-POLAC will continue to work with our UN partners to support the Nigerian government in ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, particularly women and children,” the statement added.