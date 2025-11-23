Schoolgirls abductions: #FixPolitics tasks FG, others on security

Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj-Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye (left); Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede; President Bola Tinubu; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Idi Abbas and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Sunday Aneke during the President’s audience with the new service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

Following the recent serial abduction of schoolgirls in the North, #FixPolitics has called on the Federal Government, security agencies and all responsible institutions to act with urgency.

Just four days after the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State on Monday, November 17, 2025, armed men struck again, this time at a Catholic school in Niger State and reportedly made away with about 100 girls.

According to a statement by the Executive Director, #FixPolitics, Anthony Ubani, the development demands seriousness, coordination and compassion.

To arrest the situation, the initiative proposed, among other actions, the launch of a coordinated rescue operation involving security operatives, the creation of a transparent communication structure, the implementation of safe school measures nationwide, the strengthening of intelligence gathering and the reinforcement of border controls and forest surveillance.

It stated, “This moment demands seriousness, coordination and compassion. We propose the following immediate actions: launch a coordinated rescue operation involving the military, police, local vigilantes and community networks as every hour counts; create a transparent communication structure so that families receive real updates, not rumours or silence; implement safe school measures nationwide, including perimeter fencing, lighting, trained security personnel and rapid alert systems; strengthen intelligence gathering by working more closely with local communities who often have first-hand knowledge of suspicious movements; and reinforce border controls and forest surveillance, especially in states where bandits operate from forested hideouts.”

Other proposals by #FixPolitics are: “Set up a national coalition on school safety involving government, civil society groups such as Bring Back Our Girls, women’s groups and education experts; prioritise girl-child education in the budget, ensuring that girls in high-risk areas receive extra support, including psychosocial care and transitional learning programmes; and establish a firm and transparent results delivery index for leaders of the security sector (ministers, deputy ministers, service chiefs, etc.) that will ensure that they only keep their jobs after a certain timeframe as recently recommended by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye.”

According to the group, the country cannot continue like this, and children cannot keep paying for the failures of society.

The group said, “The 25 young girls taken in Kebbi are not statistics; they are daughters, sisters, students and future leaders. Their dreams matter. Their safety matters. Their lives matter. Citizens matter. Human lives matter.

“#FixPolitics stands with their families. We call on the government of Nigeria to treat this tragedy as a national emergency and to act decisively. Government must show, through action, not words, that every Nigerian child deserves to learn in peace and return home alive.”

In the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025, armed men stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing the vice principal and abducting 25 schoolgirls from their hostel.

Ubani lamented, “It is a scene we have witnessed too many times. A scene that should shame a nation of over 200 million people. A scene that reminds us, painfully, of the Chibok girls whose abduction 11 years ago is still not fully resolved. Nigeria is once again confronted with a question it has refused to answer honestly: Are our children safe? More specifically, are citizens safe? The facts suggest they are not.”