S’Court justice declares forensic practice pillar of justice administration

• As institute seeks FOI Act review to reflect realities

Justice of the Supreme Court, Abraham Moore Adumein, has declared that the justice system depends on credible evidence, effective investigation, and proper handling of cases.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN).

According to the statement, Adumein made the declaration at the second Founders’ Day anniversary of CIFCFIN at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stressing that forensic practice has moved to the centre of justice administration, providing clarity, supporting evidence-based conclusions, and strengthening accountability. The Justice was quoted as saying: “Forensic practice supports this directly and indirectly, strengthening both operational processes and institutional integrity.”

He commended the institute for introducing modern techniques to combat digital offences, cyber-related threats, and other emerging crimes, saying: “CIFCFIN continues to engage with international investigative frameworks and proposes their adoption in sensitive national processes, such as the electoral system management and public sector reforms. These practices must be guided by credible reports, transparency, and professionalism.”

He added that one of the most outstanding achievements of the institute is the training and capacity building of over 5,000 forensic professionals across Nigeria and beyond since its inception.

“This is no small effort. It has deepened institutional knowledge, expanded professional competence, and enhanced our ability to respond to complex realities. Through this work, the institute has positioned both public and private organisations to adopt structured forensic methodologies.”

He added that the institute’s efforts had strengthened transparency, reinforced control systems, and improved organisational resilience, noting that the efforts had significantly contributed to a world where institutions must address increasingly sophisticated threats and challenges.

In his keynote address, the Founder and Chairman, Governing Council of CIFCFIN, Dr Iliyasu Gashinbaki, said that the Institute’s Second Founder’s Day was more than an anniversary, but a reflection on an institution that has become a national pillar against corruption, financial crimes, and systemic decay.

According to him, the establishment of the institute “stands today as one of the most significant interventions in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture and the entire criminal justice system.”

He therefore called on the Federal Government to review the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to reflect today’s realities. He argued that in an era where corruption has become digitally sophisticated, access to timely, accurate and unimpeded information is essential for effective forensic investigation and national accountability.