SDP chairmen read riot act to imposters over Supreme Court judgment

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has issued a strong warning to impostors and political opportunists spreading falsehoods about the recent Supreme Court judgment.

Nasarawa State Chairman of SDP and Secretary of the Forum, Hon. Musa Danlami, said in a statement in Abuja that it was imperative to confront and dismiss misleading narratives aimed at creating confusion within the party.

He clarified that the Supreme Court ruling had nothing to do with SDP’s national leadership, legitimacy, or authority.

“The matter adjudicated by the Supreme Court was strictly an electoral issue arising from previously concluded by-elections. It merely affirmed the earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal. At no point did the Supreme Court pronounce on, validate, or entertain any question relating to SDP leadership. Any attempt to twist this judgment into a leadership endorsement is a calculated lie and a deliberate attempt to deceive our members and the Nigerian public,” Danlami said.

Danlami also condemned the “forceful and laughably theatrical invasion” of the National Chairman’s office by a self-appointed “kangaroo team,” describing it as a politically motivated plot allegedly encouraged by external forces, including elements exploiting security institutions.

“Legitimacy in the SDP flows only from the party constitution. We call on all genuine party members across Nigeria to remain resolute, vigilant, and unshaken. Do not be distracted by impostors or those seeking to hijack what they did not build,” he added.

The SDP is one of Nigeria’s oldest political parties, with a history of advocating for internal democracy, rule of law, and institutional integrity. Over the years, the party has been involved in numerous electoral disputes, often navigating challenges related to factionalism and leadership struggles.

The recent Supreme Court ruling arose from previously concluded by-elections and affirmed an earlier Court of Appeal decision, but it did not concern the party’s national leadership structure.

Despite this, some political actors and opportunists have attempted to misrepresent the judgment as validating their claims to party leadership—a move strongly rejected by the state chairmen.

Danlami reiterated that the SDP remains committed to law, order, and internal democracy, warning members against being swayed by mischief-makers or externally orchestrated plots.

The party emphasised that unity and constitutional legitimacy are central to its operations and that any attempts to destabilise the party will be firmly resisted.

“The SDP remains a party of law, order, internal democracy, and institutional integrity. We will defend the unity of the Social Democratic Party against every form of sabotage,” he concluded.