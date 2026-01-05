SEC to intensify enforcement this year

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to step up enforcement this year, following enactment of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen investor confidence and market integrity.

Its Director-General, Dr Emomotimi Agama, disclosed this while outlining the commission’s regulatory priorities, noting that the new law has expanded its supervisory and enforcement powers.

Agama said the commission would apply these powers “firmly and impartially” to address market abuse, insider dealing, fraudulent investment schemes, and other forms of misconduct in the capital market.

He stated that enforcement actions would be guided by due process and the rule of law, adding that predictable and consistent regulation remains critical to building trust among investors.

“With the enactment of the Investments and Securities Act 2025, the commission’s supervisory and enforcement framework has been strengthened. In 2026, the commission will continue to apply these powers firmly and impartially,” he said.

According to him, the SEC’s enforcement push forms part of broader measures to strengthen market integrity, efficiency, and resilience. He added that confidence in the capital market depends on effective supervision and the consistent application of rules.