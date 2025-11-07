Seminary celebrates platinum jubilee, Orgu lauds body of Christ

The Provost, Life Theological Seminary, Prof. Cletus Orgu, has given kudos to the body of Christ for her contribution to quality education and healthcare services in the country.

Orgu made the comment during the media briefing announcing the commemoration of the Seminary’s 70th anniversary with the theme: “70 years of training men and women for effective ministry”, which took place at the Seminary’s premises, Ikorodu.

“Kudos should be given to the Church for her relentless contribution to nation building in the area of providing quality education as well as healthcare delivery in this nation.

“In addition to that, this seminary has been providing water for our immediate community and has made available a computer to the police station within our community as well as painted their office among others.

“Seventy years ago, in 1955, the vision of a training institution to equip men and women for effective Christian ministry was birthed under the guidance of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria. From humble beginning, LIFE Theological Seminary has grown into one of Africa’s foremost centers of ministerial and theological education, committed to the holistic formation of leaders for the Church and the society,” he said.

Related News

Orgu disclosed some of the activities set up to mark the 70th anniversary to include inaugural anniversary lecture, novelty match that have been played, Thanksgiving Service, honourary doctoral awards and launch of a Festschrift in honour of the outgoing Provost, Professor Cletus Orgu on November 8, 2025.

He described the 70th anniversary as “a milestone of Grace, growth and global relevance”, underscoring the Seminary’s continued commitment to producing spiritually grounded, theologically sound and mission-driven leaders.

“Over the decades, LIFE Seminary has trained thousands of pastors, missionaries, educators, theologians and church leaders who now serve faithfully across Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world and ever since, we have remained consistent,” Orgu said.

The provost added that as the seminary celebrates the Platinum Jubilee, it is not resting on its numerous laurels, but rather envisioning the next decade as a Decade of Renewal and Expansion with focus on curriculum innovation to meet emerging ministry needs, research and publication that shape theological discourse in Africa, strategic partnership with global seminaries and mission agencies, infrastructure development that supports excellence in learning and community life among others.