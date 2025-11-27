Senate okays Omidiran as FCC Chairman, approves 37 commissioners

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Hon. Ayo Omidiran, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC). At the same time, 37 commissioners representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were approved.

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, presented by Chairman Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh.

He informed the Senate that all nominees had successfully passed thorough screenings, submitted required documents—including Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) clearances, police reports, DSS vetting, and curriculum vitae—and had no criminal petitions filed against them.

The Senate conducted a state-by-state review in the Committee of the Whole, which was adopted when lawmakers returned to plenary.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, addressing the chamber after the unanimous confirmation, urged the appointees to serve with dedication and uphold public trust.

“Go and serve in the interest of the nation. I congratulate all the nominees and wish them a successful tenure,” he said.

Notable appointees include Peter Ogbonna Eze (Enugu State) and AbdulWasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah (Lagos State), while Mohammed Musa was retained as Secretary of the Commission.

Other confirmed commissioners are: Obinna Oriaku (Abia); Lawal Ya’u Roni (Jigawa); Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi); Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun); Bema Olvadi Madayi (Adamawa); Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom); Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra); Babangida Adamu Gwana (Bauchi); Sir Tonye Okio (Bayelsa); Aligba Eugene Tarkende (Benue); Engr. Modu Mustapha (Borno); Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo (Cross River); Ederin Lovette Idisi (Delta); Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi); Hon. Victor Sabor Edoror (Edo); Hon. Sola Fokanle (Ekiti); Ibrahim Baba Mairiga (Gombe); Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo); Ruth Jumai Ango (Kaduna); Muhammad Awwal Nayya (Kano); Hon. Anas Isah (Katsina); Bello Idris Eneye (Kogi); Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara); Alh. Isah Jibrin (Niger); Comrade Ajimudu Bola (Ondo); Prince Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo); Hon. Pam Bolman (Plateau); Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers); Alh. Aminu Tambar (Sokoto); Bobboi Bala Kaigama (Taraba); Hon. Jibir Maigari (Yobe); Sani Garba (Zamfara); and Solomon Ayuba Dagami (FCT).

The Senate expressed confidence that the newly confirmed FCC leadership will enhance the commission’s capacity to promote equitable representation across Nigeria’s public institutions.