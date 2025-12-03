Senate turns rowdy as Goje accuses Akpabio of ‘private meetings’ during plenary

• Akpabio reshuffles committees, names Abdullahi national security chairman

Brief but intense drama unfolded on the floor of the Senate yesterday as Gombe Central Senator, Danjuma Goje, openly challenged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for repeatedly stalling plenary sessions to hold private discussions with selected lawmakers.

Also yesterday, Akpabio carried out a strategic reshuffle of key Senate committees, repositioning lawmakers to align leadership roles with critical responsibilities in the upper chamber.

The drama occurred shortly after Akpabio walked into the chamber around 12:10 p.m., taking over from the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who had been presiding.

Within minutes, the Senate President beckoned on Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to his presiding seat for what was intended to be a private discussion.

Other senators, including Asuquo Ekpenyong, Adamu Aliero, Jimoh Ibrahim, and Titus Zam, soon joined the group. What began as a quiet exchange suddenly disrupted the Senate business.

Senators were scattered across the chamber holding side conversations, effectively bringing plenary to a standstill for more than 40 minutes.

The disorder prompted Goje to confront the Senate President directly, describing the proceedings as “unparliamentary” and warning that such actions violated Senate rules.

“Interaction not allowed… what is happening now is unparliamentary. You should have taken this meeting outside. Everything is at a standstill now. We’re not doing our actual business. We should go on recess; when we’re ready, we’ll come back and meet you,” Goje said, citing Order 55 of the Senate Standing Rules, which bars interruptions to proceedings.

In response, Akpabio defended the private consultation, explaining that the discussions were necessary for an urgent assignment scheduled for 1.00 p.m. at the Presidential Villa. He invited Goje to join the meeting, but the senator refused, saying, “I don’t want to be part of it.”

Akpabio’s habit of pausing plenary to hold private consultations had drawn quiet complaints from lawmakers in the past, but yesterday’s confrontation marked one of the rare occasions a senator openly challenged him on the floor.

Observers said the incident highlights growing frustration among some senators over perceived procedural breaches and the need for greater transparency in Senate operations.

ON the reshuffle in the Senate, the major highlight was the appointment of Senator Yahaya Abdullahi as the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Abdullahi, who previously chaired the Committee on National Planning, now takes charge of one of the Senate’s most sensitive committees, which oversees national security policies, intelligence matters, and legislative oversight of security agencies.

To fill the vacancy left by Abdullahi, Senator Mustafa Musa has been named Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning. The committee plays a crucial role in reviewing national development strategies, budgetary frameworks, and long-term planning initiatives.

Akpabio said the changes were recommended by the Selection Committee, which he chairs.

According to the Senate President, the reshuffle aims to optimise the chamber’s oversight and policy implementation functions while leveraging the expertise and experience of lawmakers in key sectors.

The changes also affected the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry. Shehu Buba, who had recently been removed as Chairman of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has now been appointed to lead the livestock committee, signalling a broader effort to ensure continuity and effective leadership across committees.

In another adjustment, Senate Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu, has been named Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force. Ngwu, who previously served as the Deputy Chairman, will step in for Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who is currently indisposed. The move ensures that oversight functions over the Air Force continue without disruption.