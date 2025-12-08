Senator faults govs’ agitation for ‘state police’, withdrawal of police from VIPs

The Deputy Minority Whip in the Senate, Rufai Sani Hanga, has rejected agitation by some state governors for the creation of ‘state police‘ against the rising threat of insecurity in the country.

Hanga, who also expressed worry over the withdrawal of policemen from Very Important Personalities (VIPs), said that President Bola Tinubu was ‘ill-advised’ to issue the directive.

The only serving senator under the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), representing Kano Central, spoke yesterday during an interactive session with journalists.

The senator said that the creation of state police, rather than providing a solution to raging criminal incursions in the country, would complicate the internal security.

He cited possible rivalry, financial distress and political intrusion as potential factors capable of decimating the merit, doubting the emotional strength of the governor to manage state police.

Hanga stressed that the National Assembly is taking a critical legislative examination of the overwhelming agitations on the creation of state police.

“State police will create room for rivalry and enemies between the Federal Government and the police. Take, for instance, we have two emirs in Kano. One was reinstated by the Kano State government and the other one being protected by federal security. You think there wouldn’t be a civil war in Kano if there were state police.

“Another instance is the issue of financing. We are all aware that our police and other security agencies mostly complain of poor salaries. We have seen the army complaining about non-payment of salaries, allowances and so on, meaning we don’t have enough to pay.

“If we create a state police, train them and arm them, how do we pay them? You create that without enough money to cater for them; you are creating a monster for the people. They will take care of themselves. People will be in trouble.

“You can’t create a police force, train them, give them arms, and then expect them to eat nothing when you can’t pay them salaries. Not every day is Sunday. We may have the money now to be able to pay. Other times, we don’t have that money. We have been in a problem with financial liquidity for a long time,” Hanga explained.

On the withdrawal of police from VIPs, the Kano senator stressed that the presidential directive would further make politically exposed personalities vulnerable.

He cited several instances where politicians experience physical assault and security threats, saying that stripping them of police protection will make their lives difficult.

Hanga wondered how many ministers and foreign personalities move around with an army of policemen for personal protection.