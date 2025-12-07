SERAP laments govt institutions’ persistent refusal to obey court judgments

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has lamented the persistent refusal of government institutions to obey court judgments, especially those secured in the public interest.

The organisation said such an act undermines democratic values. Under Contempt of Court, disobedience to court judgments is a serious offence punishable by fines, asset seizure, imprisonment or other sanctions to compel compliance. In essence, ignoring a court order is a direct challenge to the rule of law.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kola Wole Oluwadare, explained that the enforcement of judgments lies within the administrative powers of the judiciary, backed by the executive arm through the police, yet many rulings against government remain unimplemented.

He questioned why political judgments are enforced swiftly while rulings that benefit the public are ignored, describing that as a sad development.

Oluwadare said government has no excuse for disobeying court orders. He warned that prolonged government disobedience to court orders sets a dangerous precedent that can encourage citizens to disregard the law, thereby threatening order and stability.

He stated that after having its day in court, a responsible administration should obey valid judgments unless set aside by a competent appellate court.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said, maintaining that SERAP will continue to pursue lawful means—including fresh court actions, administrative steps and engagements with critical stakeholders—to compel compliance.

He stated this at the weekend in Port Harcourt while inaugurating a South–South Volunteer Lawyers Network, aimed at strengthening public-interest litigation and deepening the fight for transparency, accountability and social justice in the country.

Oluwadare said the network was created to identify human-rights and governance issues and bring them to a joint review platform where volunteer lawyers can assess and take up the issues as part of SERAP’s legal advocacy.

He reaffirmed SERAP’s confidence in the judiciary, despite existing challenges, noting that public-interest litigation remains the organisation’s strongest tool for holding government accountable.

Oluwadare said the most significant outcome of the engagement was the willingness of legal practitioners to support public-interest litigation, noting that many of the lawyers now understand the value of what he described as “strategic indignation towards legal advocacy,” and are ready to volunteer their skills to advance social justice and the rule of law.