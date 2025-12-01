SERAP sues Akpabio, Abbas over N18.6b NASC complex funds

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over their failure to account for the missing N18.6 billion meant for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) Office Complex.

Akpabio and Abbas are sued for themselves and on behalf of all members of the National Assembly. Joined in the suit as a respondent is the National Assembly Service Commission.

SERAP’s lawsuit followed the grave allegations documented in the latest 2022 annual report published by the Auditor-General of the Federation on September 9, 2025.

In the suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/2457/2025, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio, Abbas and the NASC to account for the whereabouts of N18.6bn meant for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission Office Complex.

The organisation is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel the duo and the NASC to disclose the name of the alleged ‘fictitious construction company’ that collected N18.6 billion for the construction of the National Assembly Commission Office Complex.

SERAP is also seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio, Abbas and the NASC to provide the assessment reports, bid advertisements, bid quotations and construction contract, minutes of Tender Board’s meetings and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Approval for the complex project.

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that the allegations that N18.6 billion meant for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission Office Complex was misappropriated or diverted constitute a grave violation of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution (1999) (as amended), and international anti-corruption standards.

SERAP is also arguing that Nigerians have the right to know the whereabouts of the N18.6 billion and the details of the contractors that collected the money. Granting the reliefs sought would serve legitimate public interests.

According to the body, directing and compelling Akpabio, Abbas, and the NASC to account for and explain the whereabouts of the N18.6 billion, along with the details of the contractors who collected the money, will build trust in democratic institutions and strengthen the rule of law.

The suit,filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo, notes that the National Assembly ought to live up to its constitutional responsibilities by upholding and defending the basic principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

Granting the reliefs sought, SERAP said, would also improve public confidence and trust in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional and oversight responsibilities, and to adhere to the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

The organisation lamented that allegations of corruption continue to undermine economic development, violate social justice, and destroy trust in economic, social, and political institutions, as well as lead to deficient public services.”

Citing Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, SERAP stated that it requires public institutions, including the National Assembly and its commissions, to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.