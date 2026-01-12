SERAP sues INEC over failure to account for N55.9b election funds

Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Federal High Court in Abuja, over its failure to account for missing or diverted N55.9 billion meant for the purchase of smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets and other election materials for the 2019 General Elections.

The allegations are documented in the latest annual report published by the Auditor-General on September 9, 2025.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/38/2026 filed at the weekend, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to account for the missing or diverted money meant to buy smart card readers, ballot papers, and other election materials for the 2019 General Elections.

SERAP is also seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to disclose the names of all contractors paid N55.9 billion for the procurement of smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets, and other election materials for the elections, including the names of their directors and shareholders.

In the suit, the organisationargues that INEC must operate without corruption if the commission is to ensure free and fair elections in the country and uphold Nigerians’ right to participate.

SERAP is also arguing that INEC cannot ensure impartial administration of future elections if the allegations are not satisfactorily addressed, perpetrators are not prosecuted, and the proceeds of corruption are not fully recovered.

According to the body, INEC cannot properly carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities to conduct free and fair elections in the country if it continues to fail to uphold the basic principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

SERAP is also arguing that the allegations constitute an abuse of public office and demonstrate the urgent need for INEC to commit to transparency, accountability, clean governance, and the rule of law.

In the suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo, the organisation stated that the grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest a grave violation of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), and international anti-corruption standards.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.