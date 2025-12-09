‘Shariah does not threaten Nigeria’s unity’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Aminu Mohammed (popularly known as Dan Maliki), has submitted that the controversy surrounding Shariah is needless, as it does not threaten the unity of the country.

Reacting yesterday to calls to abolish Shariah Law in Nigeria, Danmaliki, who is also President of Bauchi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA), says that the Islamic law is only applicable to Muslims.

According to him, Christians in Nigeria are often treated as if Shariah is a political weapon.

He argued that it is guaranteed by the Constitution, and Shariah practices at the state levels were passed by the Houses of Assembly.

“Shariah does not threaten the unity of Nigeria. Nigeria legally recognises three systems: English-based common law (which is an offshoot of the Shariah Law). Customary law and Shariah law. Each serves the community that believes in it. This is multiculturalism, not division,” Mohammed stated.