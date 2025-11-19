Shehu Sani slams rapper Nicki Minaj’s Christian genocide claims

Former lawmaker in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has condemned the claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria by U.S rapper Nicki Minaj..

Sani, who is also a civil rights activist, said that the United Nations (UN) gave a platform to Nicki Minaj to dispense lies about fictitious genocide in Nigeria.

He said, “The rapper knew nothing about Nigeria and has never visited any community in conflict in Nigeria. She has never taken up any humanitarian cause in Nigeria and has never helped anyone.”

Sani explained that “unlike other celebrities in the West and particularly the US, who championed causes on hunger, Education, women’s or children’s rights, landmines or gender health issues, Minaj has nothing on her stable and record other than rapping gibberish and displaying outfits and physique incompatible with our African culture and tradition.”

He argued, “Minaj is not a role model for Nigerian or African girls. Her claims of genocide in Nigeria were not born out of conscience or care but a sycophantic and opportunistic meddling to gain Trump’s endorsement. Minaj should focus on her country of Birth, Trinidad and Tobago, where her voice and attention are needed to address the country’s social issues.”

Sani added, “Minaj is just trying to appease and please President Trump, whose views and policies are directed against immigrants like Minaj. Minaj should not use Nigerian issues to please Trump.”

Recently, Sani dismissed claims by U.S TV show host, Bill Maher, that Christians are facing genocide in Nigeria at the hands of Islamic terrorists.

He said, “We have bandits in the north-western and terrorists in the north-eastern part of Nigeria. In the north-central, we have a mixture of banditry, terrorism, ethno-religious violence, indigenous settlers, and farmers-herdsmen.

“But it’s important people understand that as far as bandits and terrorists are concerned, they do not discriminate their victims on the basis of their faith. Muslims, just like Christians, are killed by bandits and terrorists. They attack churches and mosques. They kill pastors, priests, and imams.

“Just a few weeks ago, there was an attack in a mosque in Katsina, where Muslims were killed. There was also an attack a few days ago in Zamfara, where Muslims were killed. We have attacks in Plateau and Benue states.”

“I think the difference is that I can give my own personal experience. When I was in the Senate, and there were killings in southern and northern Kaduna, you would see the lawmakers from the Christian southern Kaduna standing up on the floor of the Senate and House of Reps, making it public.

“They would raise an alarm on the issue of these attacks and the sufferings of their people, how their people were raped, killed, and their villages were razed.

“But the senators and reps from the northern part of Kaduna who were Muslims, were silent on the basis that the president at that time was a northerner, and that they shouldn’t tell the world that Muslims were also killed,” he added.