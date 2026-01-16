Shettima arrives in Conakry for Doumbouya’s inauguration

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Conakry, the Guinean capital, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President-elect Mamady Doumbouya.

Shettima was received on arrival by senior officials of the Guinean government, alongside members of the Nigerian diplomatic mission, ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Saturday, January 17, at the GLC Stadium in Nongo, Conakry.

President Doumbouya’s inauguration follows his victory in the December 2025 general elections and marks the formal conclusion of Guinea’s four-year military-led transition, a development widely regarded as a significant milestone in the country’s return to constitutional governance.

The Vice President’s presence at the ceremony underscores Nigeria’s leadership role within the Economic Community of West African States and its sustained commitment to democratic norms, political stability, and constitutional order across West Africa.

Aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, Nigeria continues to position itself as a stabilising force in the sub-region, consistently advocating democratic governance as a foundation for peace, economic growth, and regional integration.

Beyond the political symbolism, the visit is also expected to advance bilateral engagement, with a focus on strengthening economic cooperation and expanding the trade and investment corridor between Nigeria and Guinea, particularly in areas of energy, mining, and infrastructure development.

Vice President Shettima is expected to hold brief engagements with regional leaders on the sidelines of the inauguration, further reinforcing Nigeria’s diplomatic outreach and commitment to collective prosperity in West Africa.