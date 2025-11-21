ShopRite debunks claims of outlet sealing by LIRS

Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, operator of Shoprite in Nigeria, has debunked and rejected reports claiming that the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) sealed its outlet at The Palms Shopping Mall in Lekki, Lagos, yesterday.

In a statement on behalf of management, made available to The Guardian, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, Bunmi Adeleye, said no sealing occurred and that the Lekki store in question remained fully operational throughout this period.

Adeleye said the circulating claims exclude critical context, misstate applicable tax procedures and are unsupported by verified evidence.

“Shoprite has operated in Nigeria for over two decades under transparent corporate governance and full compliance with statutory disclosure and tax standards.

“We comply with federal and state tax laws and maintain rigorous tax-governance processes across our operations. Our obligations are met through structured internal controls and continuous engagement with the relevant authorities,” Adeleye stated.

While the sealing narrative is false, the company acknowledges receipt of a Demand Notice from LIRS relating to the reconciliation of PAYE deductions for April to July 2025.

The issuance of a Demand Notice is a procedural component of tax administration for large employers. It does not constitute a finding of default or an enforcement action. Shoprite is currently engaging the LIRS technical team to conclude the reconciliation and settle any confirmed balance.

“Our commitment is unwavering, and we will resolve this procedural matter immediately to reinforce our many years of record of compliance and support the stability of the Lagos economy.”

The public, vendors and media are urged to rely solely on official communication from the company regarding its operational status.

Two months ago, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL) denied reports suggesting that it is shutting down operations in the country.

In a statement, the company said it was undergoing a “comprehensive business model reset” to respond to Nigeria’s current economic realities.

“The former business model, inherited after the company’s acquisition, heavily relied on large store formats, imports, and high overheads. This model is no longer viable in the face of Nigeria’s current economic climate, which includes exchange rate volatility, rising inflation, and constrained liquidity,” the statement read.

The company explained that 80 per cent of its products are now sourced locally and that the new structure was designed to stabilise operations and reposition Shoprite for long-term growth.

“This reset is built on several key pillars: local supply chains, with over 80% of products now sourced in Nigeria,” it said.

Chief Strategy Officer of RSNL, Bunmi Adeleye, described the process as a rebuilding phase.

“Yes, it has been a tough period, but this is not a collapse; it is a reset. The old model did not work for Nigeria. With new investors behind us, we are rebuilding Shoprite to be more local, culturally relevant, more affordable, and more resilient. We are coming back bigger and stronger to serve Nigerian customers better than ever before,” she said.

The clarification followed media reports of empty shelves in several outlets and the closure of stores in Ilorin and Ibadan. At the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, customers encountered scanty displays, with large sections of groceries and wines missing.