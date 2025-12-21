SNA calls for stronger cultural institutions, strategic investment in Nigeria’s creative sector

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) is championing the strengthening of cultural institutions and the need for strategic investment in Nigeria’s vibrant creative economy.

This initiative addresses key challenges faced by the art industry, such as digital advancements, innovative teaching methods, professional training, and the sustainability of creative work.

This call emerged during the 8th International Convention on Art and Development (CONADEV 2025) held in Lagos, themed “Creative Economy and Cultural Sustainability: Reimagining Art for Development.”

The convention, organized by the SNA, brought together a diverse group of artists, scholars, policymakers, educators, and industry stakeholders to engage in a meaningful exchange of ideas and forward-thinking strategies for the future.

Hosted at the School of Printing Technology, Yaba College of Technology in Lagos, the event featured a series of academic sessions that included paper presentations, panel discussions, and special engagements aimed at tackling critical issues. Topics explored included digital innovation, evolving educational practices, professional training, and the viability of creative labor.

A key moment at CONADEV 2025 was the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) Special Industry Session. This session shifted discussions on intellectual property from theoretical concepts to practical applications, offering presentations, audience engagement, and personalized legal advisory clinics. This focus reinforced the essential role of rights protection in fostering a thriving creative economy.

The keynote address, delivered by Professor Kunle Filani provided a comprehensive intellectual framework that positioned art within the larger context of development discourse.

He highlighted the importance of treating creativity as cultural infrastructure requiring coherent policies, institutional backing, and long-term strategic planning.

The President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Mr Muhammad Sulaiman FSNA, reaffirmed SNA’s commitment to advocacy, professional standards, and fostering international collaboration.

He emphasised that CONADEV serves as a vital platform for aligning artistic practices with national development objectives.

Also, the General Secretary of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Mr Rowland Goyit, FSNA, discussed the convention’s significance, stating that CONADEV 2025 has reinforced the vital role of the visual arts as both a cultural powerhouse and a tool for development.

He noted, “This conference not only facilitates the exchange of ideas but also strengthens networks, sharpens policy discussions, and underscores the need for sustainable cultural development through collaboration among artists, institutions, government, and the private sector.”

The convention concluded with a prestigious Awards and Fellowship Investiture Ceremony at The Wings Complex, Victoria Island, honoring individuals and institutions whose contributions have significantly propelled art, culture, and creative development in Nigeria.

Among the esteemed honorary fellows recognized were Ahmed Sodangi (DG National Gallery of Art) and Mr. Adewale Tinubu (Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc). Hon. Henry Nwauba was honored as Distinguished Art Patron for his unwavering support of the arts, while Professor Babagana Umar Zulum, Governor of Borno State, was acknowledged for his dedication to cultural resilience and creative-sector advancement. Engr. Yemisi Shyllon, celebrated for his lifetime of documenting African art, continues to inspire future generations.

The ceremony also recognized emerging talents, including Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, the Guinness World Record-holding artist, whose work highlights the importance of inclusion and neurodiversity in contemporary art.

In addition to acknowledging numerous other distinguished artists, thirty-nine (39) new fellows were officially inducted into the SNA College of Fellows, marking a new chapter in their commitment to artistic excellence and advocacy.