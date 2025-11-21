Society gifts 100 houses to widows, orphans in Kaduna

An empowerment society, Adashe Women Housing, has handed over 100 newly-built units to widows in Rigachikun, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, representing a major humanitarian intervention to improve the living conditions of widows and orphans.

The initiative, conceived and driven by the Founder and CEO, Dr Umma Sani, was made possible through the land she provided and partnerships with the Family Homes Fund, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and NASEINI.

The houses were commissioned on Monday at a ceremony that attracted distinguished personalities, including Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and his Housing and Urban Development counterpart, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, while the project was celebrated as a model for uplifting the vulnerable groups, especially widows and indigent orphans.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sani said, “The whole project is focused on sustainability and climate resilience. That’s why you want to design a temperature inside much lower than the temperature you find outside. So, that is going to reduce their energy costs while in occupation.

“An innovative, self-sustaining, climate-smart home, 100-unit homes are being delivered for women, 100 of them, but most people say 100 widows. Widows are leaders of communities; they support families.”

Also speaking, Bagudu praised Adashe Women Empowerment Society’s holistic approach, saying there is a need to commend the group’s futuristic approach to decent accommodation and reliable means of livelihood.

In his remarks, Dangiwa highlighted the direct impact of the 100 houses on the widows, saying the development would confer lasting benefits on the widows.

For Sani, the moment marks the fulfilment of her long-held dream, recalling: “It all started as a dream, before it became hope, and then now Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala has made me see the great day that I’m going to touch the lives of 100 widows.”

Chairman of Family Homes Fund Limited, Ademola Adebise, described the event as symbolic, saying: “It symbolises renewed hope and restored dignity, particularly for 100 resilient women empowered through this initiative. It also reflects our shared vision of inclusive growth, where affordable housing becomes a foundation for economic participation and improved quality of life.”

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, also commended the initiative, noting, “It is a symbol of hope, dignity, and empowerment. Each of these homes represents stability for a family that has endured hardship, a safe place where mothers can raise their children, rebuild their lives, and look to the future with renewed confidence.”