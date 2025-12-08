Sokoto council officials deny mosque killings as army repels attack

The Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Council in Sokoto State, Ayuba Hashimu, has denied reports claiming that an Imam and worshippers were killed during an attack on a mosque in the area. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a media platform had alleged that bandits stormed a mosque in Sabon Birni town, killing the Imam, several worshippers and abducting others.

In an interview with reporters yesterday, Hashimu dismissed the report, saying no such incident occurred. “I don’t know any mosque that was attacked, not to talk of killing of an Imam and worshippers. The story is false,” Hashimu said. In another interview, the member representing Sabon Birni Council in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Boza, also debunked the report, stating that there was no mosque attack.

“I don’t know how they got their story, but it is not true. No mosque was attacked by bandits,” he said. Meanwhile, a security source indicated that military troops on the ground had an encounter with a gang of bandits who attacked Gatawa village under Sabon Birni Council.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits fired sporadically and initially faced resistance from members of the local vigilance group. The source added that the military’s rapid response team later repelled the attackers before they could enter the settlement.

According to the source, the incident occurred near the township entrance along the Dan-Kamarawa–Gatawa axis at about 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Four vigilance group members sustained injuries during the encounter and were receiving treatment, the source said.

“The action demonstrated the effective deterrence and pro-activeness of the Nigerian Army operatives, who successfully averted a major attack on the village. The situation at present is stable and under control,” the source added.