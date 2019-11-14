 
Sokoto hosts editors’ conference

By Editor
14 November 2019   |   3:24 am

The 2019 All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC), the yearly flagship conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), is holding between November 27 and December 1 in Sokoto.

The guild’s acting president, Mustapha Isah, said Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had confirmed the readiness of the state to host the event to strengthen ties with the media as a strategic partner in nation-building and sustenance of the nation’s democratic structures.

The theme of this year’s conference is: “A Distressed Media: Impact on Government, Governance and Society. The keynote speaker is Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, who doubles as Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard newspapers.


