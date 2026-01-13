Soludo worries over rising cardiovascular-related deaths

Mrs Nonye Soludo, the wife of the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and founder of the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative, has raised the alarm over rising cases of cardiovascular-related deaths, calling for a conscious and more intentional medical and habitual discipline.



Mrs Soludo stated this in Awka, noting that the seeming neglect by many people to go for routine heart checks has helped the increase in most cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure, cardiac arrest, and stroke, which are the commonest among them.



She said: “It is important for everyone to understand that deaths from cardiovascular diseases are usually quick and incurable, especially when they are in their acute stages.



“Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing habitual risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets and obesity, physical inactivity, and harmful use of alcohol.



“May I re-emphasise the important role that healthy living plays in finding solutions to cardiovascular deaths. You must engage in regular exercise and eat healthy and organic foods, which are just as important as checking the condition of the heart more often.”

She also urged people who are at risk of cardiovascular diseases due to hereditary reasons to be cautious of their overall health habits and avoid lifestyles that can exacerbate the underlying problem.



Mrs Soludo further stated that one of the primary pursuits of her NGO is to establish a philosophy of well-being that will live in the consciousness of people and help them stay away from disease threats, including those arising from cardiovascular setbacks and wrong dietary choices.